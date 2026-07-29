JEMPOL, July 29 — The outcome of an election is decided by voters, not analysts or political predictions, said Pakatan Harapan (PH) Communications director Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil.

He said predictions by certain quarters on the outcome of the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election should be viewed as a challenge for candidates to work harder in winning the seats they are contesting.

“Those who will determine whether a candidate or a party wins an election are, ultimately, the voters who turn out to vote, not surveys or predictions. Therefore, we view statements by individuals such as Dr Ong Kian Ming as a challenge to ourselves.

“For our candidates, we must continue engaging with voters, especially fence-sitters, to convince them and seek their support for PH,” he said during a tea reception with the community at Felda Bukit Rokan Barat here yesterday.

The PKR Information chief said this when commenting on predictions by Ong, the former Bangi MP, on the potential contests in several seats in the state election.

Fahmi, who is also Communications Minister, cited his own experience during the 14th General Election in 2018, when all early surveys had predicted that he would lose the Lembah Pantai parliamentary seat, but the final outcome was the opposite.

He said the support trend, particularly among fence-sitters in Negeri Sembilan, had been positive for PH, but the power to choose the candidates ultimately rests with voters this Saturday.

He added that feedback from voters showed they appreciated various assistance programmes provided by the state government, including entrepreneur business incentives, assistance for newly married couples and student laptop assistance.

Meanwhile, Fahmi reminded voters to remain vigilant against the spread of fake news and defamatory content on social media platforms, especially WhatsApp, during the final three days of the election campaign.

He said irresponsible parties were expected to exploit the final days of campaigning by spreading inaccurate information, half-truths and recycled old videos to create confusion and suspicion among the public.

“Much of the information being circulated may only contain part of a full statement, part of a video, or old videos being recycled. For example, last week, an old video of the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) when he was opposition leader was circulated as if he had made negative remarks about the armed forces.

“Therefore, I urge everyone, especially voters, to remain vigilant. If the news is not reported by mainstream media such as Berita Harian, TV3, RTM, Bernama, Awani or official channels, we need to be cautious,” he said.

For the latest news on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama