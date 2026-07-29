KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Bangladesh has requested assistance from Malaysia, including through collaboration with Petronas, to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to meet urgent needs arising from the country’s current gas supply challenges, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said the matter was conveyed to him by Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman during a telephone conversation yesterday.

Anwar said that during the telephone conversation with his counterpart, they discussed various matters related to efforts to strengthen Malaysia-Bangladesh ties, particularly in the energy and investment sectors for mutual benefit.

“We also discussed economic cooperation, including investment developments involving Axiata and potential strategic cooperation with MMC Port to strengthen economic ties and create more opportunities for both countries,” he added.

Anwar said Malaysia would remain committed to strengthening the long-standing friendship with Bangladesh, based on mutual respect, pragmatic cooperation and a commitment to bringing benefits to the people of both countries.

According to international media reports, Bangladesh’s gas supply shortage following the West Asia conflict has been further aggravated by an accident at an industrial facility. — Bernama