SEREMBAN, July 28 — The new government for Negeri Sembilan to be formed after the state election must adopt business-friendly policies to empower local entrepreneurs and drive the state's economy onto the international stage, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

He said the new state administration's vision and direction should focus on creating a conducive business ecosystem in line with the government's commitment to strengthening the competitiveness of Bumiputera entrepreneurs.

“The new Negeri Sembilan government, God willing...must be a business-friendly government, it must help Bumiputera entrepreneurs succeed not only domestically but also internationally. That is the new Negeri Sembilan government we aspire to have,” he said.

He was speaking at the Negeri Sembilan Entrepreneurs Gathering Programme here yesterday, which was also attended by Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang and Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister said Negeri Sembilan has significant economic potential due to its strategic location near the nation's administrative centre and major gateway.

He said entrepreneurs should seize the opportunities in the industrial supply chains and explore niche markets while adhering to religious obligations, including paying zakat, to ensure business sustainability and prosperity.

On Mara's role, Ahmad Zahid said the agency should develop a comprehensive entrepreneurial growth ecosystem to upgrade entrepreneurs progressively from nano and micro enterprises to small and medium-sized businesses capable of competing internationally.

“The measure of success is not how much money is disbursed, but how many entrepreneurs we help progress to the next level. I want Mara to work together with the new Negeri Sembilan government,” he said.

According to him, Negeri Sembilan also has strong foundations in strategic sectors, including manufacturing, logistics, agri-food, the halal industry, tourism and the digital economy, which could serve as key drivers of future economic growth.

He said development momentum must be accelerated through high-impact projects, strengthened Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), modernisation of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), expansion of the halal ecosystem and the revitalisation of the tourism sector.

“Only Negeri Sembilan has the Malaysia Vision Valley. I want Negeri Sembilan to be a place to live, a place to work, a place to do business, a place to invest, and a place to build the future for entrepreneurs and the younger generation,” he said. — Bernama