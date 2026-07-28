IPOH, July 28 — A seven-year-old boy who was involved in a crash that killed two teenage girls along Jalan Padang Tembak, Teluk Intan Sunday is in stable condition after undergoing surgery at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here yesterday.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Chua Kok Lian said the boy was at the shoulder of the road when a male driver, 28, lost control of his vehicle and skidded and crashed into the premises, owned by the boy’s father.

“During the crash, the boy was with the father and being monitored by his parents, but it happened in front of the father’s premises.

“The boy lost consciousness after the crash and was taken to Teluk Intan Hospital for further treatment,” he said when contacted by Bernama, adding that the driver had tried to overtake the vehicle in front of him and hit a motorcycle and another car at the site of the crash.

Two girls, 16 and 17, who were on the motorcycle, were killed at the scene, and the male driver tested positive for benzodiazepine. — Bernama