SEREMBAN, July 28 — Negeri Sembilan police have opened an investigation after receiving 11 reports over a TikTok video allegedly containing statements by a political party touching on the state's royal institution.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said investigators are examining the video's content and the context of the speech under Section 4(1) of the Election Offences Act 1954, Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The public is advised not to speculate or circulate the content, as it could compromise the investigation and public order,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Alzafny also reminded all parties to use social media responsibly and avoid making statements touching on race, religion and the royal institution (3R), which could cause anxiety or tension among the public.

Today is early voting day for the Negeri Sembilan state election, while polling is scheduled for Saturday (August 1).

For the latest news on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama