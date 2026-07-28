PUTRAJAYA, July 28 — Form Six students will remain under the Education Ministry for now but schools should provide them with some special recognition, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

In March, Anwar had announced that Form Six students will be reclassified as post-secondary education and placed under the Higher Education Ministry’s purview.

However, he reversed the decision today but said the matter would be revisited later and separate college buildings might be created for Form Six students, if necessary.

“School principals should handle Form Six students separately as a pre-university programme.

“They should not be required to attend the school assembly and should be placed in a separate block, even if they share the same school building,” Anwar said at the Education Ministry’s monthly assembly today.

“This is important so that they really feel that they are post-school and in pre-university category,” he added.

The prime minister also said that Form Six students will also receive similar financial aid and incentives as enjoyed by other school students following concerns raised by many Form Six students about their exclusion from government aid previously.

In Malaysia, Form Six is recognised as a pre-university route that is equivalent to the matriculation programme, A-Levels and foundation courses.

Earlier this month, the Education Ministry said more than 96,013 Form Six students have received or will receive the 2026 Early Schooling Aid (BAP), comprising RM150 cash payment per student.