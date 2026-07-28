SEREMBAN, July 28 — A total of 38 early voting centres for the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election opened at 8am today to allow 22,339 security forces personnel and their spouses to cast their ballots.

According to statistics from the Election Commission (EC), 16,884 members of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) along with their spouses will cast their votes at eight designated polling centres.

The remaining 5,455 voters, consisting of members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and their spouses, are scheduled to exercise their rights at 30 polling centres.

The polling centres will close in stages, according to the schedule set by the EC, between noon and 5pm.

Meanwhile, checks by Bernama found that the weather in most areas was reported to be bright today.

This Saturday, approximately 889,490 ordinary voters will determine the mandate in the 36-seat Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly.

A total of 103 candidates are contesting the state polls, with Pakatan Harapan (PH) fielding the highest number of candidates at 36, followed by Barisan Nasional (BN) (25) and Bersatu (24).

Perikatan Nasional (PN) is fielding 11 candidates, followed by four independent candidates, and one each from Barisan Jamaah Islamiah Semalaysia (Berjasa), Parti Orang Asli Malaysia (ASLI) and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM).

The Negeri Sembilan State Assembly was dissolved on June 5 to pave the way for the state election, polling for which is on August 1.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama