KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The Federal Constitution amendment to separate the roles of the Attorney General and the Public Prosecutor is expected to proceed this October, after the relevant recommendations are presented to the Conference of Rulers.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, said the decision to present the recommendations of the Special Select Committee regarding the amendment was made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during a Cabinet meeting.

“The Conference of Rulers meeting is expected to take place in October, which is also when the final parliamentary session for this year is held.

“After that, we hope the amendment related to the separation of the Attorney General and Public Prosecutor roles can proceed,” she said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

She was answering a supplementary question from Senator Datuk Abdul Halim Suleiman on the status of the Attorney General-Public Prosecutor separation and the broader achievements of the government’s reform agenda.

Azalina said the Cabinet decision also covers recommendations on limiting the Prime Minister’s term of office.

Earlier, in response to Abdul Halim’s initial question on the government’s institutional reform agenda, she said 21 major reform initiatives had been implemented from 2022 to 2025.

She added that the government is now pressing ahead with several key reform initiatives this year to strengthen governance, enhance institutional accountability, and reinforce the system of checks and balances. — Bernama