KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — In his retirement speech, Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIGP) Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay today gave a firm reminder to the rest of the police force about the importance of maintaining integrity and not giving in to corruption.

Ayob Khan, who hits the mandatory retirement age of 60 tomorrow, said he is known to be someone who does not compromise, before going on to stress having a good character.

“’If you lose your money, you lose nothing. If you lose your health, you lose something. If you lose your character, you lose everything’,” he said when quoting from a movie.

Throughout his nearly 35 years in the police force, Ayob Khan said some of his past decisions had caused him to be misunderstood, but said he had learnt as a police officer to not only do the easy things.

“We have to do what is right, even though it is difficult, even though it is not popular,” the Kedahan said in his speech at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here.

He said he had always reminded himself that courage does not mean not feeling fear: “Courage is when we still uphold what is right, although we know there is a price to pay.”

He said the law cannot choose who should be taken action against, adding that justice cannot give in to titles, positions, race, religion or anyone’s influence.

Ayob Khan said the police force has taught him the meaning of courage, loyalty and sacrifice, and urged his fellow police officers to uphold the police force’s integrity and reputation.

“Don’t sell dignity because of money, don’t use power to oppress those who are weak. Don’t ever forget that behind each power that we hold, there is the public that hopes for justice,” he said.

He also said integrity is not about what one does when praised, but about what one does when no one is watching, adding that God is always watching.

As he ended his speech, Ayob Khan also gave a strong message against corruption, saying that bribery is “haram” or forbidden.

Ayob Khan also urged for a structural change to the police force, proposing that they be given these ranks or paygrades in the civil service, namely Inspector-General of Police (Turus II), deputy IGP (Turus III), Jusa A for directors, and Jusa B for state police chiefs.

In the same speech, Ayob Khan also traced his career in the police force, including how he, as a Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia graduate, initially wanted to be a banker, but ended up being accepted into the police force in 1991.

Throughout his career spanning slightly more than 34 years and seven months and 26 days, Ayob Khan had held various positions before becoming the DIGP, including as head of Bukit Aman’s Special Branch’s counter-terrorism division, Johor police chief, Bukit Aman’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director, and Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department director.

Among other things, Ayob Khan said his greatest regret or disappointment was the disbanding of the police’s counter-terrorism division, which he had led from 2009 to 2014, as it was effective and functioning.

Ayob Khan was appointed as the 29th deputy IGP on June 23, 2023, and today handed over his duties to acting deputy IGP, Datuk Seri Ibrahim Darus.

Deputy IGP Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (left) hands over duties to successor Datuk Seri Ibrahim Darus (right) as IGP Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Ismail (centre) looks on during the handover and farewell ceremony at Pulapol, Kuala Lumpur, July 26, 2026. — Picture by Yusof Isa

Ibrahim will continue to serve as Bukit Aman Special Branch director while carrying out his duties as acting deputy IGP.

In a separate speech, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Ismail said Ayob Khan’s integrity and firmness in eradicating militant elements should be emulated by the police force.

He also described Ayob Khan as having been a gift to him as the deputy IGP, noting that he was not only his right-hand man but also a loyal friend.

This evening, Ayob Khan was given full honours in a sending-off ceremony by the police force which featured the police’s band and also helicopters.