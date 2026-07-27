KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — South Korean police have arrested a Malaysian man in connection with the fatal stabbing of another Malaysian during a group brawl in Eumseong, North Chungcheong Province, The Korea Herald reported yesterday.

The South Korean English-language daily newspaper said that the incident occurred at about 3am yesterday at a commercial building, where around 10 people from two rival groups had allegedly gathered after agreeing in advance to fight.

According to the report, the suspect allegedly stabbed a Malaysian man in his 20s during the confrontation, leaving him critically injured.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but died shortly after arrival, while another person who sustained serious injuries remains hospitalised.

Police said the suspect fled to a nearby residence after the incident but was arrested about an hour later.

Police are investigating the cause of the clash, the report added. — Bernama