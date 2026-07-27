PUTRAJAYA, July 27 — The Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC) has received 1,635 public complaints since it began operations in 2023 up to July 24, 2026, reflecting growing public confidence in its role as an independent police oversight body.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that of the total, 844 complaints, or 76 per cent, have been resolved, while 372 complaints were received this year as of July 24.

“The highest number of complaints involves complainants not receiving any feedback on reports they lodged against the police.

“But it is important to understand how the IPCC functions. It receives all complaints, but they are categorised accordingly. If a complaint contains elements of corruption, the IPCC will refer it to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC),” he said at a press conference after attending the Home Ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

Saifuddin Nasution said the remaining unresolved complaints include cases involving complainants who were dissatisfied with the outcome of police investigations or had not received any response after lodging their complaints with the police.

He said a total of 22 investigation papers have been opened so far, including five this year, with 11 cases completed and the remaining 11 still under investigation.

Saifuddin Nasution said that although the number of complaints received since 2023 was relatively modest, it nevertheless reflected public confidence in the IPCC as a channel for lodging complaints against police misconduct.

Earlier, he witnessed the handover of IPCC complaint posters as a manifestation of the government’s continued commitment to strengthening the integrity and accountability of police personnel through strategic collaboration among various stakeholders.

The posters will be displayed at Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) information corners nationwide to raise public awareness of the IPCC’s role and the complaint channels available.

In a separate development, Saifuddin Nasution said the arrest of 12 police personnel suspected of extorting RM2 million from a Vanuatu national demonstrated the force’s zero tolerance for misconduct among its own personnel.

Yesterday, Dang Wangi police chief ACP Sazalee Adam confirmed the arrest of 12 police personnel of various ranks for allegedly extorting RM2 million from a Vanuatu national. — Bernama