KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated national Muay Thai fighter Ahmad Nor Iman Aliff Rakib, known as Alif Rakib, after he became the first Malaysian to win a ONE Championship Muay Thai world title.

He said Alif Rakib’s success not only brought glory to the nation but also proved that Malaysian youths have the capability, courage, and determination to compete and excel globally.

“May this historic achievement inspire more young people to pursue their dreams with resolve, discipline, and a strong fighting spirit.

“Nothing is impossible when effort is paired with dedication and faith. Well done, Aliff. Malaysia is proud of this success,” Prime Minister Anwar said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Alif Rakib won the ONE Championship Interim Strawweight Muay Thai World Title after defeating Thailand’s Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

The 22-year-old secured a fifth-round knockout at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok against the former two-division ONE World Champion.

The victory earned Alif Rakib a US$50,000 (RM204,565) performance bonus and the championship belt. — Bernama