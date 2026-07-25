KANGAR, July 25 — Police have crippled a firearms smuggling syndicate after seizing weapons worth RM360,000 and arresting eight individuals, including a civil servant, in operations across Perlis, Perak, and Kedah this month.

Perlis Police chief Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim said the syndicate has been active since 2019. All suspects, including a woman aged between 30 to 60, were detained in operations from July 1 to 20.

Muhammad said the crackdown began after the Perak contingent police headquarters (IPK) Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested a man in Sitiawan on July 1. This led to raids in Beseri near Padang Besar, Kangar, Kuala Perlis, and Lunas in Kulim, Kedah.

“The operations resulted in the seizure of eight firearms, 21 Airsoft guns, and a homemade air rifle. The haul included three 9mm calibre pistols, two shotguns, three .22 calibre rifles, 11 Airsoft rifles, 10 Airsoft pistols, and a homemade air rifle.

“Additionally, police seized hundreds of rounds of live ammunition of various calibres, nearly 9,000 bullet casings, and various firearm components and accessories,” he told a press conference at the Perlis IPK here yesterday.

Muhammad said three of those arrested have been charged in court, while five remain under investigation. The case is being investigated under Section 7 and Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, and Section 8(a) and Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960.

He said the firearms are believed to have been smuggled from a neighbouring country before distribution to networks in northern Peninsular Malaysia. The syndicate also used several locations to store weapons and ammunition to avoid detection.

“The intelligence cooperation between the CID teams of the Perlis, Perak, and Kedah contingents successfully identified the network and dismantled their entire operation,” he said.

He said police will continue to strengthen border security to prevent illegal firearms entry, urging the public to provide information on any illegal possession or use of firearms to help combat arms-related crimes.

“The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will not compromise with any individual or group attempting to turn this country into a transit point or distribution hub for illegal firearms,” he said. — Bernama