PETALING JAYA, July 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said federal development allocations for residents in Petaling Jaya and Subang will continue to be distributed directly to the people, even if they are no longer channelled through their Members of Parliament.

Responding to claims that constituency allocations had been withheld, Anwar insisted that the government had not cut funding for the people, but had stopped disbursing certain allocations through MPs who no longer supported the government.

“In our agreement as a government, if you don’t support the government, you have to do CSR,” he said in English during his speech at the Program Generasi Muda Suara Baharu organised by Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK).

“It is not true if you say we cut allocations for the people of PJ and Damansara.

“I don’t cut allocations to the people. For mosques, for temples, for schools, for drainage, for everything, on, on, on. What we don’t give is through MPs.”

Anwar said the priority was to ensure development projects reached the people rather than elected representatives.

“What is important? The people want projects or MPs want projects? The people want projects.

“So I want to tell not only these two MPs, but also Seri Setia, Taman Medan and Bukit Gasing — all will be given. All projects will be approved.”

He said funding for national, Chinese and Tamil schools, places of worship and other public infrastructure would continue through the proper government channels.

“For example, Parliament Subang had more than RM1.6 million and PJ had RM3 million.

“I will make sure national schools, Chinese schools, Tamil schools, places of worship and whatever is needed will receive funding through the proper process.

“So there is no basis for any politician to say there is no money. You have to answer: yes, we have the money. We are not giving it to you. We are giving it to the people. We are giving it to the schools, not to you.”

Anwar added that the government would continue funding essential public services and facilities, including hospitals and police stations, wherever needed.

His remarks came after PKR MPs Wong Chen (Subang) and Lee Chean Chung (Petaling Jaya) said their parliamentary offices had been denied access to the MyKHAS constituency allocation portal, which is used to administer federal constituency funds.

The two lawmakers, who have recently criticised the government and attended the launch of the Bersama movement led by former PKR leader Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, argued that blocking access to the portal hampers their ability to serve constituents.