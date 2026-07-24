PORT DICKSON, July 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stressed that Malaysia’s decision to bar Israeli citizens from entering the country was not driven by anti-Jewish sentiments, but rather by its stance against Israel’s acts of oppression and occupation.

He said the claim that Malaysia was anti-Jewish was untrue as the country’s position was based on Israel’s actions in oppressing the Palestinian people.

He said Malaysia would not budge on the issue of barring the entry of Israeli citizens despite pressure from United States lawmakers.

“Because it is not about us insulting Jews; we are opposing the cruelty, oppression and occupation by Israel. That is what we need to clarify. They keep raising it as if we are anti-race. We are not anti-race; we are against an oppressive country,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters after attending the “Semarak Kenegaraan” programme at the Basic Training Centre of the Malaysian Army (Pusasda) here today.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari, Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Malek Razak Sulaiman and Chief of Army General Tan Sri Azhan Md Othman.

A US citizen had been asked to leave the country after being identified as holding Israeli citizenship.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the action was taken in line with the country’s policy, which does not recognise Israel or passports issued by the country.

Previously, Anwar stressed that Malaysia would maintain its stance of restricting the entry of Israeli citizens despite eight US Congress members expressing dissatisfaction over the decision.

He said Malaysia’s position was based on the principle of defending the rights of the people and opposing oppression, occupation and the continued killing of Palestinians in Gaza. — Bernama