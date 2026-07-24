PORT DICKSON, July 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged all parties to refrain from spreading slander and false information for political gain, particularly during the campaign for the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election.

Anwar said he had himself been the target of false claims, including allegations that he had convened a meeting to spread propaganda among serving military personnel and veterans while campaigning for the election.

“This morning, one of my officers showed me a message claiming, ‘Anwar called people together to spread propaganda among the military.’ I was stunned. Politics has come to this. They simply cut and pasted things before presenting them as my statement.

“I am not perfect, and I have many weaknesses. I have made mistakes in my life and, if I have said or done anything wrong, I apologise. But do not slander me,” he said during the Semarak Kenegaraan programme at the Army Basic Training Centre (Pusasda) today.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari, Chief of Defence Forces General Tan Sri Malek Razak Sulaiman and Army chief General Tan Sri Azhan Md Othman.

Anwar also reflected on the many false accusations and unfair treatment he had endured throughout his life, expressing hope that others would learn from those experiences and refrain from using slander as a means of achieving political success.

He also called on the civil service to continue supporting the government in safeguarding national peace and stability, while ensuring its reform agenda and policy changes are implemented effectively.

In the Negeri Sembilan state election, Pakatan Harapan (PH) is contesting all 36 state seats, fielding 16 PKR candidates, 11 from DAP and nine from Amanah.

Early voting is set for July 28, with polling day on August 1. For the latest updates on the state polls, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama