PORT DICKSON, July 24 — The Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) report on Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) was not released three years ago because the government wanted to avoid undermining public confidence in the pilgrims’ fund board, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said publishing the report at the time could have triggered panic among depositors, leading to a mass withdrawal of funds that might have destabilised TH.

“Three years ago, we were not in a position to publish the report. Had we done so, the public could have lost confidence in Tabung Haji and withdrawn their savings.

“However, over the past three years, TH has come under new management led by chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Hussain, who has an excellent track record. TH is now back on a strong footing, but the public still deserves to know the truth,” he said during the Semarak Kenegaraan programme at the Army Basic Training Centre (Pusasda) here today.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari, Chief of Defence Forces General Tan Sri Malek Razak Sulaiman and Army chief General Tan Sri Azhan Md Othman.

Anwar said the Madani Government’s firm stance against abuse of power and its emphasis on good governance were aimed at safeguarding institutions entrusted with the interests of the people, particularly Muslims and the FELDA community.

In his speech, the Prime Minister also highlighted TH’s recovery, noting that the institution had recently been recognised with the Best Haj Management award for this year’s haj season.

Meanwhile, Amanah secretary-general Muhammad Faiz Fadzil, DAP national vice-chairman Syahredzan Johan and PKR deputy secretary-general Saifuddin Shafi Muhammad, in a joint statement, said that the Cabinet should deliberate and decide whether the RCI report should be made public.

“Pakatan Harapan believes disclosure was necessary in the public interest and in line with the principles of transparency and accountability.

“The public has the right to know the facts so that all outstanding questions can be answered comprehensively based on the official report,” they said.

Yesterday, Anwar said the government was prepared to release the final RCI report on TH soon to allow the public to learn the findings of the inquiry into allegations involving the sale of TH’s strategic assets.

The Prime Minister said he would consult the Chief Secretary to the Government on whether the report needed to be referred to the Cabinet first. — Bernama