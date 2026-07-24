KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is stepping up efforts to combat crime in Kuala Lumpur, including syndicates exploiting organised begging, through initiatives such as establishing new police posts with support from the corporate sector.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said organised begging remains one of the longstanding challenges facing police in maintaining public safety and order in the capital.

“In a major city like Kuala Lumpur, crimes such as snatch theft, begging activities and the syndicates behind them remain among our key challenges.

“We will continue intensifying enforcement and look forward to the cooperation of the corporate sector and the public in tackling these issues,” he told a press conference after officiating the opening of the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) Police Post today.

Also present was TRX City Sdn Bhd (TRXC) chief executive officer Datuk Azmar Talib.

Authorities, including Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and the Immigration Department, had on July 16 launched an operation against beggars in the capital, arresting 25 individuals, including 12 foreigners.

On the possible involvement of foreign nationals in organised begging, Fadil said police would work closely with all relevant agencies, including the embassies of those involved, as part of their investigations.

He said appropriate legal action would be taken if investigations established links to overseas syndicates.

Meanwhile, Fadil said Kuala Lumpur Police currently operate 25 police stations and 28 police posts across six police districts, including Putrajaya.

He said the TRX Police Post, which comes under the Tun H.S. Lee Police Station of the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters, was established through collaboration between PDRM and TRX management to strengthen security in the international financial district.

The new facility will serve as a local operational base, enabling better coordination of policing duties while increasing the visible presence of police officers in the area. — Bernama