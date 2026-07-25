GEORGE TOWN, July 25 — An 18-year-old teenager was found dead, believed to have fallen from the 68th floor of the Komtar building here this afternoon.

Timur Laut police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said police received a report from a member of the public regarding the incident at 4.05pm.

He said preliminary investigations identified the victim as an 18-year-old local male from the Macallum area. He was found on the roof of the building’s sixth level.

“The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said in a statement tonight.

Abdul Rozak said preliminary investigations found no evidence of foul play. The body was sent to the Penang Hospital (HPP) Forensic Department for a post-mortem examination, and a Sudden Death Report (SDR) has been opened to facilitate investigations.

Meanwhile, Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Zone 1 Chief PgKB I Jamil Abdullah @ Othman said a team from the Lebuh Pantai Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 4.17pm requesting assistance to retrieve the victim.

“Five personnel were deployed to the roof to bring the victim down using ropes and a stretcher. The operation was challenging due to the slippery roof surface following the rain, but the victim was successfully brought down at 5.55pm,” he said. — Bernama