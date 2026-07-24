KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — A proud daughter of Negeri Sembilan, Sunoshini Dhanabalan, lived up to expectations last night as she was crowned Miss Grand Malaysia 2026 in a dazzling grand finale.

The victory now propels the 29-year-old entrepreneur to the international stage, where she will represent Malaysia at Miss Grand International 2026, set to take place in India this October.

Claiming the first runner-up spot was Selangor’s very own Vyan Trisni, 22, while Sarawak’s Gracelyn Tigang, 23, secured second runner-up.

Reflecting on her win, Sunoshini shared that the title holds deep meaning, following nearly a year of rigorous preparation with her team.

“I’m overjoyed and truly thrilled because behind this crown lies a journey of challenges and sacrifices. I’ve been preparing for almost a year for this competition, so naturally, I feel incredibly happy and proud.

“This victory isn’t just about the crown or the title. I want to give my best competition and performance on the world stage, and in doing so, make all Malaysians proud, especially those who have supported me throughout this journey,” she told Bernama.

The holder of a Bachelor’s degree in International Business has also set her sights on at least a Top 20 finish at Miss Grand International 2026.

“My experience as a catwalk coach, along with my background in acting and dance, has really helped build my confidence on stage. Right now, my main focus is strengthening my physical and mental preparation, as well as fine-tuning my strategy, all to ensure the Jalur Gemilang flies high on Indian soil,” she said.

Meanwhile, Miss Grand Malaysia National Director Melisha Lin expressed immense pride in Sunoshini’s win, describing her as the most consistent contestant throughout the competition week.

Among the 12 participants, she said, Sunoshini consistently delivered outstanding performances through her positive attitude, high discipline, standout personality, and laser-focused mindset, key traits for selecting the country’s representative.

On preparations for the international pageant, Melisha shared that the team will be placing special emphasis on communication skills, alongside several other areas, to strengthen their candidate further.

“We’ll be refining her communication style even more, and we have every confidence in her abilities. Sunoshini is now fully ready to take on the challenge of carrying Malaysia’s name on the global stage,” she said. — Bernama