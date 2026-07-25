PETALING JAYA, July 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said political leaders must be chosen from among those who are capable of embracing the strength to unite the country, not create division.

He said choosing the right leader is important because political leadership determines the direction of the country's economic and educational policies.

“I believe if Gen Z brings this message, it will bring change. The old politics of fear, of race, of hatred, must end.

“We should not inculcate fear among the Malays against the Chinese, among the Chinese against the Indians, among the Indians against the Dayak. We should inculcate the strength...the resolve to fight against corruption and racism,” he said.

Anwar said this in his speech at the ‘Generasi Muda Suara Baharu’ programme here yesterday which was also attended by Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil.

It is clear that leaders must also be chosen from those who are not involved in corruption and do not instill hatred among each other but are able to govern well to save this country.

“We bring change, reform. (If) we want to talk about reform, when there is power. Don't grumble when the power is gone. If we want to make change, it must be now.

“But change must be wise. We must determine that it will succeed. It is not about following our passion. Screaming here and there, but it is not able to bring real change,” he said.

The Prime Minister also expressed pride in the good cooperation between the races, especially among the current younger generation.

“I am extremely happy and excited. I see a great future for Malaysia. I have seen the Malays and now Chinese and Indians and our brothers and sisters, Sabah Sarawak working together. The young Gen Z with the new mindset, new commitment for Reformasi,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the Suara Baharu Generasi Muda programme would be held in every district nationwide to bring the spirit of the reform struggle to the young.

“I am happy yesterday because we see a new spirit among the young and this is the beginning,” he said. — Bernama