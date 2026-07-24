KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The Sessions Court today acquitted activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin, better known as Chegubard, of a sedition charge over a 2024 Facebook post.

The alleged publication was said to have tarnished the good name of the King, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim.

Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali made the ruling after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against Badrul Hisham, 48, at the close of its case.

“The court finds that there is no prima facie case. Therefore, the accused is acquitted and discharged without being called to enter his defence,” the judge said.

Badrul Hisham was charged with publishing seditious material on his Facebook page at Taman Bukit Cheras here, at 12.15pm on April 6, 2024, under Paragraph 4(1)(c) of the Sedition Act 1948, which carries a fine of up to RM5,000, or imprisonment of up to three years, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Sabri Othman appeared for the prosecution, while lawyers Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali and Nurmustanir Md Nor represented Badrul Hisham. — Bernama