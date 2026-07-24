KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Hong Kong star Maggie Cheung Ho-yee has built a decades-long career, with her enduring star power showing no signs of fading.

From her early television appearances in The Condor Heroes ‘95 (1995) to Beauty Knows No Pain (2010) and Forensic Heroes III (2011), as well as films such as 1989’s A Better Tomorrow III and Where the Wind Blows (2022), Cheung has come a long way since just being a member of the four-piece group PP Gals in 1991.

As the ninth Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFest) got underway, Cheung was among the international guests invited, marking her first time being part of the festival.

Speaking about MIFFest’s milestone, she said it was more than just an awards event, describing it as a professional platform that connects members of the global film industry and bridges East and West.

“For seven days, experienced filmmakers and industry professionals come together at this festival to build connections, expand their networks and create opportunities for collaboration,” she told Malay Mail in an interview yesterday.

“Having a seven-day festival is quite rare for me.

“I’ve never seen one like this in Hong Kong.

“Here, you can meet experts, talented screenwriters and people from every part of the filmmaking process all in one place.”

She also highlighted the importance of networking in raising filmmaking standards, saying MIFFest helps create stronger collaborations and greater opportunities across the region.

A familiar face in Malaysia

Although this marks her first appearance at MIFFest, Malaysia is far from unfamiliar territory for Cheung.

The actress has visited the country several times for work, including filming The Trading Floor (2018) and promoting the feature film Rob N Roll back in 2024.

Each visit, she said, has given her a deeper appreciation of Malaysia’s potential as a filming destination.

“What excites me most about Malaysia is its environment.

“It’s something very fresh for Hong Kong filmmakers,” she said.

“Hong Kong is a very small and restricted place, but Malaysia offers a wide variety of locations that feel new and refreshing for audiences to see.”

Beyond the country’s landscapes, Cheung praised the professionalism and cooperation she experienced while working with Malaysian production crews.

“They are very easy to work with, and we’ve always had good cooperation whenever I come to Malaysia for filming,” she said.

The actress also expressed her gratitude towards Malaysian fans, whom she described as some of the warmest supporters she has encountered throughout her career.

“Since my early days at TVB, when I starred in many television dramas, I’ve had a very large fanbase in Malaysia.

“They have always been very supportive and kind to me.”

The changing cinema landscape

Reflecting on the evolution of Hong Kong cinema, Cheung believes the challenges facing the industry are part of a broader global transformation rather than something unique to Hong Kong.

With audiences becoming more selective, she said quality has become the most important factor in bringing people back to cinemas.

“I still think that if there are good movies, people will still buy tickets to go to the cinema,” she said.

“But if you’re making a film today, the standard has to be excellent.”

Cheung also pointed out that television productions have undergone significant improvements, with more investment being directed towards visuals, storytelling and casting.

“A lot of money is being put into television productions today.

“The visuals, the stories and the cast are all very good, so TV isn’t bad today.

“But if you want people to buy a ticket and go to the cinema, the standard is much higher now.”

Still searching for new challenges

At 57, Cheung shows no signs of slowing down.

Rather than focusing solely on past achievements, she remains eager to explore new characters and genres in film and television projects.

“I always tell myself not to repeat the same type of character,” she said.

She named portraying a lawyer on screen as one such role, though not necessarily one portrayed traditionally.

“I’d like to play a lawyer, but not a serious lawyer.

“I’d prefer one with comedic elements.”

She also revealed that her perspective on directing has changed over time.

Previously, Cheung had been hesitant about stepping behind the camera because of the responsibilities involved.

However, seeing fellow actress Shu Qi make her directorial debut with the 2025 movie Girl encouraged her to reconsider the possibility.

“After seeing Shu Qi, I’m thinking maybe I should give it a second thought,” she said.

“If there’s a good story that I really like, then why not?”

“Life is still long for me.

“I should open myself up to different kinds of experiences,” she concluded.