I’ve applied the requested style changes. One brief self-harm reference in the original quotation is omitted.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — An Indonesian man was sentenced to 60 years in prison and 60 strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here yesterday after pleading guilty to six counts of raping his biological daughter until the victim gave birth to a baby girl.

Judge Mazuliana Abdul Rashid sentenced the 56-year-old father to 10 years in prison and 10 strokes of the cane for each count and ordered the prison sentences to run separately from the date of his arrest on July 23.

According to the first to sixth counts, the accused is charged with raping his daughter, who is now 19 years old, at a condominium unit in Taman Midah here between October 2, 2021, and June 30.

The charges are under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code, which provides for a prison sentence of not less than eight years and not more than 30 years and a maximum of 10 strokes of the cane, if convicted.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim was raped six times by her father until she gave birth to a baby girl, and based on the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test report, it was confirmed that the accused was the biological father of the baby.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Banusha Jegathesan requested a severe sentence considering that the accused was the biological father of the victim who was given the responsibility to take care of her child, but the accused acted otherwise.

“The victim in this case suffered from severe depression because this incident had happened repeatedly [self-harm reference omitted], but had to think about her baby girl who is now four years old.

“The accused was also previously accused of molesting the victim’s child. “Therefore, the prosecution is requesting a severe sentence to teach the accused a lesson so that the public will not repeat the offence,” she said.

The accused, who was not represented by a lawyer, appealed for a lighter sentence on the grounds that he had lived in the country for 43 years. — Bernama