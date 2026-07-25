SEREMBAN, July 25 — Barisan Nasional (BN) yesterday launched its manifesto, outlining nine key pillars for the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election.

The manifesto, themed ‘Hebatkan Semula Negeri Sembilan’ (Revitalising Negeri Sembilan), was launched by Negeri Sembilan BN chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is also the BN deputy chairman.

The first pillar focuses on economy and development, followed by the second pillar which emphasises improving the people’s standard of living, welfare and well-being, while the third pillar centres on advancing education, human capital, youth, women and entrepreneurship.

The fourth pillar, meanwhile, emphasises efforts to empower agriculture, agro-food, rural development and Felda, while the fifth focuses on housing and residential development, and the sixth pillar addresses environmental issues and tourism.

The seventh pillar in the manifesto involves efforts to strengthen religion, customs, culture, heritage and the Orang Asli community, while the eighth pillar focuses on sports, recreation and national unity, and the ninth pillar touches on service delivery.

Also present were Negeri Sembilan UMNO Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias, who is also its Negeri Sembilan Election director, MCA deputy president Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon, MIC vice-president Datuk M. Asojan and BN candidates contesting in the election, as well as Perikatan Nasional (PN) deputy chairman Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

Early voting is set for July 28, with polling day on August 1. For the latest updates on the state polls, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama