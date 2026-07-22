KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) is taking immediate steps to revoke the Malaysia Digital status of NSO Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

NSO operates Network School in Forest City, Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

MDEC said in a statement yesterday that the action follows the Iskandar Puteri City Council’s (MBIP) decision to revoke NSO’s business licence.

Conditions attached to the Malaysia Digital status require that a company obtain the relevant permits and licences to carry out its approved activities, and to comply with all applicable regulations and licensing requirements, MDEC said.

“The revocation of NSO’s business licence constitutes a breach of this requirement.

“Accordingly, MDEC is taking immediate action to revoke NSO’s Malaysia Digital status,” it said.

At the same time, MDEC said it welcomes high-quality digital investments into Malaysia, but stressed that full compliance with Malaysian laws and regulations cannot be compromised.

MBIP had earlier issued a Notice to Cease Business Operations to NSO effective July 22, 2026, following non-compliance with licensing conditions and the use of premises under the local authority’s jurisdiction.

There were allegations on social media that Network School was linked to an Israeli agenda to establish a foothold in Malaysia through cryptocurrency-related investment. — Bernama