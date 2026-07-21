KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The Immigration Department has detected an increase in cases involving foreigners misusing social visit passes to work or conduct economic activities in Malaysia in recent years.

Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said 1,279 arrests were made in 2023, rising to 2,644 cases in 2024 and 2,630 cases last year, Kosmo! Online reported today.

He said 451 arrests had been recorded as of July 15 this year.

“These individuals entered the country using social visit passes or tourist passes but carried out work or economic activities that violated the conditions of the passes granted.

“We will continue to pursue those who abuse this facility and will not compromise on any violations of immigration laws,” he told a press conference held in conjunction with the 104th Immigration Day celebration in Cyberjaya today.

Zakaria said that as of July 15, the department had conducted 7,105 enforcement operations nationwide, resulting in the detention of 41,596 foreigners for various immigration offences.

He said the action was in line with the designation of 2026 as the Year of Enforcement, aimed at intensifying operations against individuals who misuse immigration documents and breach the Immigration Act.

The department had also taken action against 1,127 employers found to have sheltered or employed foreigners without valid permits or passes, he added.

“This shows that we will no longer compromise on the misuse of regulations and the Immigration Act,” he said.

On the Migrant Repatriation Programme 2.0, Zakaria said 275,755 foreigners from 114 countries had participated in the programme as of July 15, generating RM137.76 million in government revenue.

He said the programme provided an alternative approach for undocumented migrants to voluntarily return to their home countries while reducing pressure on immigration detention centres.

Meanwhile, Zakaria said 63,475 new-version Malaysian International Passports had been issued between July 1 and July 17 since their introduction.

He added that the rollout of the new passport has entered its third phase, with several passport offices nationwide already issuing the travel document.