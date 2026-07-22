KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — MIC will hold a nationwide Fun Run this Sunday (July 26), with events rolling out simultaneously across all 137 of its divisions as part of the party’s 80th anniversary celebrations, said vice-president Datuk T. Murugiah.

The main event, a 5km run, will be held at Taman Tasik Titiwangsa here, with MIC president Tan Sri S.A. Vigneswaran flagging off participants at 7 am. At the same time, parallel runs will take place at divisions across the country.

Murugiah said the nationwide initiative is expected to draw between 60,000 and 70,000 participants from all races, with around 2,000 taking part at the Titiwangsa hub.

The turnout, he added, reflects the party’s ongoing commitment to fostering unity and inclusivity among Malaysians.

“We are organising the Fun Run not only to celebrate MIC’s 80th anniversary but also to foster unity among Malaysians of all races.

“Although organised by MIC, we are inviting Malays, Chinese, Indians and people from all communities to participate.

“We want to promote greater understanding and strengthen unity among the rakyat while making the public aware of MIC’s 80 years of service to the nation,” he told a press conference today at MIC’s headquarters here.

He said the Fun Run marks the fifth instalment in the party’s 80th anniversary celebration series, following a line-up that has already included a Koottu Prarthanai (collective prayer), Family Day, a medical camp and various sports activities.

Still to come are three more programmes, including a speech competition on Aug 8, all building towards a grand finale in Kuala Lumpur.

The nationwide celebrations, which began in May, feature a range of community-focused initiatives designed to strengthen public engagement and foster national unity. — Bernama