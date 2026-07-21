KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Apple Pay is finally available to CIMB Malaysia customers after almost 4 years since the feature was made available for Malaysian consumers. Previously, CIMB said that they were working to support Apple Pay in 2H 2023, but it only became a reality today.

Which CIMB cards that support Apple Pay?

According to the FAQ on the bank’s official website, most CIMB Visa and Mastercard credit cards are supported on Apple Pay. Customers can enable Apple Pay for their card by using the “Add to Apple Wallet” option in their CIMB Octo App or by adding it directly into Apple Wallet on their Apple device.

Only two CIMB credit cards don’t support Apple Pay at the moment, which are the CIMB Petronas Visa Infinite-i and CIMB Petronas Platinum-i. Meanwhile, Apple Pay is also not available for CIMB debit cards, Platinum Business Card and Fuel Tanker Card.

Get cashback with CIMB Credit Cards and Apple Pay

To celebrate the occasion, CIMB Malaysia has announced a cashback program for customers who utilise CIMB credit cards for payment through Apple Pay. Under this program, which will last until 14 September 2026, customers can get up to RM118 cashback.

In order to be eligible for the cashback, customers have to perform 5 Apple Pay transactions worth at least RM50 each. If you want to get the full RM118 cashback, you have to own both CIMB Mastercard and Visa credit cards, as each of them provides a different amount of cashback. — Soya Cincau