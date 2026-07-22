TAMPIN, July 222 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) has introduced the label “PBN” to describe its electoral pact with Barisan Nasional (BN) for the August 1 Negeri Sembilan state election.

Parti Wawasan Negara president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin explained that the acronym was designed to streamline the narrative for voters and avoid confusion, NST reported.

While the name is a convenient tool to distinguish the cooperation between the two coalitions, Hamzah stressed that the partnership is driven by the shared goal of forming the next state government.

“We decided to call it PBN because people kept referring to PN and BN separately. The name itself is not important,” Hamzah said after attending the Ceramah Gelombang Biru programme at Felda Bukit Rokan last night.

“What matters is our shared spirit and commitment to determine Negeri Sembilan’s future.”

The event was attended by a high-profile lineup, including PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, former Bersatu vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee, Tampin Umno division chief Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa, Gemencheh BN candidate Suhaimizan Bizar, and Gemas PN candidate Ridzuan Ahmad.

Hamzah confirmed that PN agreed from the outset for BN to lead the electoral pact in Negeri Sembilan. He noted that both sides have buried the hatchet over past differences to prioritize a better future for the state.

“Naturally, there were feelings arising from previous issues, but these can be resolved through discussions,” he said.

“That is why we met early, so that after this everyone can focus on campaigning and explaining to voters what we intend to do for the people of Negeri Sembilan.”

Hamzah believes that growing support for the alliance indicates that voters are embracing a “blue wave” against the ruling coalition. He expressed confidence that if this momentum continues, PBN will seize control of the state government.

When asked if the cooperation in Negeri Sembilan could catalyse an early general election, Hamzah suggested that a victory would prove that governments can be changed effectively through the democratic process.

“If we succeed in replacing the current government with PBN, it will give confidence to Malaysians that dissatisfaction can be resolved through democracy,” he added.

Regarding whether “PBN” would be formally registered as a political entity, Hamzah said that the matter has not yet been discussed with coalition leaders.