SEREMBAN, July 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to attend a series of campaign events at four locations in Seremban and Paroi today as part of the campaign for the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election.

In a Facebook post, Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, will begin his itinerary at 4 pm with the Santai Petang Bersama Warga Ampangan programme at Benteng @ Medan Selera Ampangan.

He will then attend the Jelajah Rakan Muda programme at the Negeri Sembilan Youth and Sports Complex (KOMBES) in Paroi at 5 pm.

In the evening, Anwar, who is also Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president, is scheduled to attend the Sikamat State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Unity Dinner at Taman Sri Penaga at 8 pm, before joining the Paroi DUN Pakatan Harapan Grand Rally at Taipan 2, Senawang Town Centre.

This will be Anwar’s first visit to Negeri Sembilan since the start of the state election campaign. The Election Commission (EC) has set July 28 for early voting and Aug 1 for polling.

For the latest news on the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama