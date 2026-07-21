KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — A Myanmar factory worker was charged in the Magistrates’ Court in Klang today with the murder of his fellow countryman earlier this month.

The accused, 32-year-old Maung Maung, nodded in understanding after the charge was read to him in Myanmar through an interpreter before Magistrate Nor Azilah Mat, according to a report published by Kosmo! Online.

No plea was recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the charge, Maung is accused of murdering Myo Than Naing at a premises along Jalan Tengah, Kampung Tengah Telok Gong, Port Klang, between 9.30pm and 10pm on July 5.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years and, if the death penalty is not imposed, no fewer than 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Insp Mohamad Rabiul Awal Ishak, while the accused was unrepresented.

Magistrate Nor Azilah fixed September 15 for further mention of the case.