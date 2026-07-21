PUTRAJAYA, July 21 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has dismissed viral claims that leaders from Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) were scheduled to meet today.

According to Berita Harian, the BN chairman said he had no knowledge of any such gathering and stressed that BN’s position remains firmly aligned with the Unity Government until the 16th General Election (GE16).

Earlier, social media posts had circulated alleging that the four coalitions would hold a joint press conference at 2pm. The viral message, which cited unnamed sources, did not specify the purpose of the supposed event.

Zahid, who is also Umno president, said BN’s stance is consistent with resolutions adopted at the Umno General Assembly.

The claims come amid ongoing political speculation, though BN leaders have repeatedly affirmed their commitment to the current federal administration.