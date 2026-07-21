KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is continuing tree mitigation works across several locations in the capital as part of ongoing efforts to improve public safety and reduce the risk posed by urban trees.

In a Facebook post today, DBKL said this week’s works will focus on the parliamentary constituencies of Bukit Bintang, Lembah Pantai and Batu.

The local authority said the initiative forms part of its commitment to ensuring the city’s trees are managed systematically, safely and sustainably for the well-being of city residents.

The works will be carried out at Selera Medan Bunus (Lestari Niaga), Jalan Pantai Murni in Pantai Dalam, Jalan Pantai Permai in Bangsar, Jalan Haji Salleh in Sentul, Jalan Sinar Sentul in Sentul, and the JPK Towing Depot along Jalan Sentul.

DBKL said the mitigation works are aimed at ensuring urban trees remain in good condition while reducing the risk of incidents that could endanger motorists and the public.

The city hall also advised members of the public to comply with safety instructions and signboards at work sites to ensure the operations proceed smoothly and safely.

DBKL said it remains committed to making Kuala Lumpur a safer, greener and more sustainable city for all.

The latest tree mitigation works come days after a man was killed when a tree toppled onto his car along Jalan Tun Razak near the Singapore Embassy on Friday night.

Another vehicle carrying seven people, including an infant, was also struck, with all occupants taken to hospital for treatment.