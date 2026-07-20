KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Two teenagers were killed while another was critically injured in a crash involving three motorcycles along Jalan Kampung Pecah Rotan in Batu Rakit, Kuala Nerus, at about 6.30pm yesterday.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the crash involved a SYM BX110, Yamaha Ego Avantiz and Honda EX5 motorcycle, according to a Berita Harian report.

He said the SYM BX110 rider, Muhamad Hazim Mohd Zawawi, 17, a restaurant assistant, was travelling from Kampung Pecah Rotan to his home in Kampung Mengabang Kapal.

The Yamaha Ego Avantiz rider, Muhammad Rifqi Rayyan Abdul Rahim, 14, a student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Batu Rakit, was travelling from Batu Rakit towards Kampung Pecah Rotan.

The third rider, Muhammad Harris Iman Fadillah, 15, was riding a Honda EX5 from Kampung Pecah Rotan to his home in Kampung Kubur Timah.

“Initial investigations found that the Honda EX5 was hit from behind by the SYM BX110 before it veered into the opposite lane and collided head-on with the Yamaha Ego Avantiz,” Azli said in a statement today.

Muhamad Hazim and Muhammad Rifqi Rayyan died at the scene from severe injuries.

Muhammad Harris Iman sustained serious injuries and is receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah.

The bodies of the two victims were sent to the Forensic Medicine Unit at Hospital Sultan Zainal Abidin for post-mortem examinations and further action.