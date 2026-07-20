KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning covering parts of 10 states and Putrajaya, with heavy rain and strong winds expected until early afternoon today.

On its Facebook page, MetMalaysia said the warning, issued at 8.50am, involved areas in Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Selangor, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan and Sarawak.

The affected areas include Kuala Muda in Kedah; Penang; Machang, Pasir Puteh, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang in Kelantan; as well as Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus and Hulu Terengganu in Terengganu.

The warning also covers Jerantut and Kuantan in Pahang, Klang, Kuala Langat and Sepang in Selangor, Seremban, Port Dickson and Rembau in Negeri Sembilan, and Matu, Dalat and Mukah in Sarawak’s Mukah division.

MetMalaysia said thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds were expected in the affected areas until 1pm today.

It said a thunderstorm warning is issued when there are signs of thunderstorms producing rainfall exceeding 20mm per hour and expected to continue for more than an hour.

The department added that such warnings are short-term alerts, valid for no more than six hours from the time of issuance.