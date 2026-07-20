KOTA KINABALU, July 20 — Sabah aims to almost quadruple its renewable energy generation capacity from the current 307 megawatts (MW) to about 1,200 MW by 2030, with renewable sources expected to account for approximately 37 per cent of the state’s electricity generation mix, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the target forms part of the state’s long-term energy transition strategy under the Sabah Energy Roadmap and Master Plan 2040 (SE-RAMP 2040).

“The state government’s focus is on the phased expansion of renewable energy capacity through large-scale solar, hydroelectric, wind and biomass projects, supported by energy storage technologies to ensure grid stability and address the intermittency challenges associated with renewable energy,” he said.

He was responding to an oral question from Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup (BN-Sook), who is also the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, on the state’s direction in expanding renewable energy capacity.

Hajiji said several strategic projects are either under implementation or in the pipeline, including a 450MW large-scale solar initiative. Of this, 200MW is currently under construction and is expected to be completed between the end of this year and early 2027.

He said the remaining 250MW is currently undergoing the bidding process and is targeted for completion in 2028.

A Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) with a capacity of 200MW/400MWh is also scheduled for completion that year, he added.

In addition, a 100MW wind power project is expected to be completed in 2029, while the 187MW Upper Padas Hydroelectric Project and the 162MW Oriole Padas Hydroelectric Project are slated for completion in 2030.

“With the renewable energy projects already identified, the state government is confident of achieving its target of generating 50 per cent of Sabah’s electricity from renewable sources by 2035, while ensuring that the electricity supply remains sufficient, stable, reliable and affordable in line with the state’s energy transition aspirations,” he said.

Responding to a supplementary question from Arthur on the potential of Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC), Hajiji said the technology is among the state’s key priorities in developing marine-based renewable energy.

“OTEC is a major area of focus for the government, as studies have shown that Sabah has tremendous potential to generate electricity from the sea.

“Approximately 70 to 75 per cent of Malaysia’s OTEC potential is located in Sabah,” he said.

Hajiji added that the state government, through the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) Secretariat, has initiated efforts to advance OTEC development, including study visits to several countries, particularly Japan, to examine the implementation and commercial viability of the technology. — Bernama