KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) will announce the acquisition of broadcasting rights for several more world-class sporting events following the successful free-to-air coverage of the entire 2026 Fifa World Cup, said Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil.

“Broadcasting director-general Ashwad Ismail has informed me that RTM would be airing several more tournaments. That will be announced later,” he told reporters after attending the Unity Merdeka x RTM World Cup 2026 programme at Dataran Merdeka early this morning.

At the same time, the Madani Government spokesman said that the Communications Ministry would obtain the full viewership figures for the 2026 Fifa World Cup final before conducting a comprehensive assessment of the tournament’s broadcast performance.

He said that although there were several technical issues at the start of the coverage, the problems had been identified and successfully resolved.

“I will obtain the figures later, and we will review the final broadcast. There were some technical issues at the beginning that were identified and successfully resolved.

“… and I feel that this is also a good opportunity for us to explore new technologies, including the ability to watch television on smartphones. This is very god for Malaysians, insya-Allah,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ashwad said the Broadcasting Department or RTM could continue to strengthen strategic partnerships with local media organisations to ensure the public has access to quality content, including coverage of major sporting events.

He added that the department aims to act as a focal point that unites media practitioners in providing the best content to the people and not see broadcasting rights as a form of competition.

“This is not about who gets the exclusive rights, who doesn’t, who wins or who loses. When it comes to something that Malaysians need, the Department of Broadcasting Malaysia believes it goes beyond competitive rivalry,” he said.

Ashwad added that the collaborative approach would not be limited to World Cup broadcasts but would also be extended to other major events in the future for the benefit of audiences across the country. — Bernama