JOHOR BAHRU, July 20 — A 12-year-old boy, Danish Hizqeel Mohd Hanif, died after collapsing while taking part in an Under-12 (U-12) football tournament at a sports centre here Saturday.

According to a post on Shining FC’s official Facebook page, Danish, who had been with the club since the age of eight, was a spirited child who trained diligently, respected his coaches and always brought smiles to his teammates.

“His passing is a tremendous loss to the entire Shining Academy family. His memories, spirit and contributions will always remain in our hearts.

“We pray that Allah SWT forgives all his sins, bestows His mercy upon his soul, grants him a place among the faithful, and gives strength, resilience and patience to his bereaved family,” the post read.

Meanwhile, the Johor Bahru Football Association (JBFA) said Danish had shown great potential in football and that his passing was deeply felt by the state’s football community.

The Sports Unit of the Student Development Sector, Johor State Education Department (JPN), also extended its condolences to the family of the SK Taman Rinting 2 pupil from Pasir Gudang through a post on its official Facebook page.

Earlier, Johor Bahru South police chief ACP Azrul Hisham Mohd Shaffei confirmed the incident and said the case had been classified as a sudden death. — Bernama