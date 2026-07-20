SEREMBAN, July 20 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said election campaigns should focus on the policies and offerings that parties intend to bring to the people, rather than using personal attacks.

That was why he has chosen not to launch personal attacks against any Cabinet member throughout the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election campaign period, he added.

“We need to campaign based on what we want to offer and clarify our position. I have taken the position of not attacking any leader or bringing up anything, especially involving Cabinet ministers, because they are my colleagues in the Cabinet.

“We meet every week at Cabinet meetings and have many responsibilities that we need to carry out together,” he told reporters after a Pakatan Harapan dinner held in conjunction with the Negeri Sembilan state election here yesterday.

Loke, who is also Transport Minister, said he had taken this position in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s advice yesterday that individuals holding government positions should maintain discipline and refrain from attacking the Federal Government while campaigning in elections. — Bernama