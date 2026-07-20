MIRI, July 20 — A methane gas leak detected from a piling hole at a construction site along Jalan Perdana in Tudan has prompted a multi-agency safety operation after tests confirmed the gas reached 100 per cent of its Lower Explosive Limit (LEL) at the source.

According to Lutong Fire and Rescue Station chief Henry Jugah, firefighters were alerted at 7.45am and dispatched to the site to conduct initial monitoring and gas readings after reports of gas escaping from the piling hole, Berita Harian reported.

There was no fire or explosion when the team arrived, and personnel secured the area while monitoring gas levels around the construction site.

At 9.40am, specialists from Petros conducted tests that confirmed the gas was natural methane (CH4), with readings reaching 100 per cent LEL at the point of the leak.

A Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) team from the Fire and Rescue Department's Bintulu station later arrived at 6.01pm to carry out a more detailed technical assessment.

Initial Hazmat readings taken at 6.45pm again recorded 100 per cent LEL at the piling hole, while gas concentrations of 32.5 per cent LEL were detected one metre from the source.

A second assessment about 30 minutes later found the methane level remained at 100 per cent LEL at the source, with 32.5 per cent LEL recorded within a three-metre radius, indicating the gas remained concentrated around the leak.

As a precaution, the Fire and Rescue Department instructed the developer to temporarily seal the piling hole pending further investigation by the Department of Minerals and Geoscience Malaysia.

The operation also involved the Royal Malaysia Police, Sarawak Energy Berhad and Petros to ensure the area remained safe.

The Hazmat operation concluded at 7.30pm after all safety measures had been completed, with no injuries or untoward incidents reported.