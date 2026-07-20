TAWAU, July 20 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has directed telecommunications service providers to take immediate measures to improve the quality of communications coverage in Kampung Tinagat here.

In a statement, MCMC said the directive followed a working visit and assessment of communications coverage and service performance conducted at three identified locations in the village.

The visit, attended by the Kampung Tinagat Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK), follows complaints from Apas assemblyman Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan and residents over poor cellular service quality.

MCMC said Wireless Broadband Access Service (WBAS) tests found that two of the three locations assessed failed to meet the commission’s mandatory standards.

The findings were conveyed to the relevant service providers on May 29, with the companies given seven working days to submit their feedback and action plans.

The commission said notices under Section 51(2) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 would be issued to any service provider that fails to respond within the stipulated period.

To ensure immediate improvements, CelcomDigi has been instructed to enhance network coverage and submit short- and long-term action plans.

“Maxis has also been directed to carry out maintenance works at the Kampung Tinagat telecommunications tower site,” the statement said.

MCMC said it would continue to monitor the implementation of the improvement measures to ensure network quality issues are effectively addressed for the benefit of residents. — Bernama