IPOH, July 20 — A senior citizen lost RM150,000 after being duped by a fraudulent investment scheme using the name of a well-known sports company since September last year.

Kampar police chief Supt Mohamad Nazri Daud said the victim, a 67-year-old retiree, lodged a police report yesterday after realising he had been cheated.

He said investigations found the complainant clicked a link about the investment on social media and was added to a Telegram group at the end of last September.

“The complainant was attracted by advertisements from the suspect promising lucrative monthly returns. He then made several money transfers to join the investment.

“Payments totalling RM130,000 were made into a personal bank account provided by the suspect between last September and June this year,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Nazri said when the complainant wanted to withdraw his capital and profits early this month, the suspect instructed him to make additional payments totalling RM20,000.

However, he said the complainant became suspicious when the suspect repeatedly requested additional payments to facilitate the withdrawal, even though the victim had not received any promised profits.

“The complainant lodged a police report yesterday, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating,” he added. — Bernama