BANGI, July 20 — Malaysia aspires to host the Fifa World Cup, the world’s biggest football tournament, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said he hopes to see Malaysia compete in the prestigious tournament and represent South-east Asia.

“God willing, one day we aspire to make Malaysia a host of the World Cup.

“Hopefully, by then, the Malaysian team will be among the World Cup participants representing South-east Asia,” he said.

He was speaking while attending a giant-screen viewing of the imminent World Cup final between Argentina and Spain, as well as the Semarak Subuh programme at Bangi Square 2 here today.

The Harimau Malaya (national football squad) have climbed to 136th in the latest Fifa world rankings.

According to the latest update, Malaysia have accumulated 1,086.22 points, moving up two places from 138th previously.

Hundreds of football fans gathered at Bangi Square 2 to watch the final of the world’s most prestigious football tournament featuring defending champions Argentina and Spain.

Activities held in conjunction with the final included a “Borak Bola” session featuring national football legends Datuk Zainal Abidin Hassan, Mohd Farizal Marlias and Mohamad Zaquan Adha Abdul Radzak, hosted by Hafizal Hamad.

After the match, Ahmad Zahid is scheduled to join the Semarak Subuh programme at Surau Al-Hamidiah here to conclude the event. —Bernama