KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) issued 19 compound notices and seized equipment from individuals allegedly operating as unlicensed photographers during an enforcement operation around the KLCC area on Saturday night.

In a post on its Facebook page, DBKL said the integrated operation, dubbed Op Lens: Ulat Foto, was carried out with the cooperation of the National Registration Department (JPN) and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) at Saloma Link, Jalan Ampang and Jalan P Ramlee at about 9pm on July 18.

The operation targeted unauthorised photography services, commonly referred to as “ulat foto”, being offered at public spaces, DBKL said in a statement shared on its Facebook page.

The local authority said it issued 19 compound notices to Malaysians found operating photography services without permission and seized 28 items of equipment, including mobile phones, with seven of the seizures involving foreign nationals.

The enforcement action was carried out under the Licensing of Hawkers By-Laws (Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur) 2016.

Meanwhile, JPN conducted checks on 28 individuals to verify their identity documents and passports, including one case involving the seizure of documents related to a permanent resident.

DBKL said it would continue conducting monitoring and enforcement operations to ensure public areas remain safe from unauthorised photography activities, which could pose security risks, cause inconvenience to visitors and obstruct traffic flow.

The seized equipment, including mobile phones, lighting equipment and gimbals, was transferred to the DBKL seizure store for documentation and further action.

Members of the public can submit complaints or feedback through DBKL’s official channels.