KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is conducting a detailed technical investigation to determine the cause of a fallen tree incident on Jalan Tun Razak that claimed the life of a man on Saturday night.

DBKL said the investigation is jointly carried out with the Malaysian Society of Arborist, covering an assessment of the tree’s physical condition, root structure, soil condition, environmental factors, as well as records of inspection, maintenance and previous complaints related to the tree and its location.

“DBKL extends its condolences to the victim’s family and hopes that those involved receive the necessary treatment and assistance. DBKL will fully cooperate with the police and relevant agencies in completing the investigation,” it said in a statement yesterday.

Commenting on the incident, DBKL said an emergency team was deployed to the location immediately upon receiving a report at 10.14pm to carry out tree-cutting and clear obstructions, and the road was reopened at 1.27am.

Based on records, the Peltophorum pterocarpum (Yellow Flame) tree was estimated to be 19 years old, and was last inspected and maintained on May 15.

According to the statement, the appointed contractor had previously carried out crown reduction works based on a report by a certified arborist.

“As an immediate measure, DBKL has begun inspections of mature trees and those with potential risks along all major roads in Kuala Lumpur, particularly in areas with high traffic and public movement,” it said.

Initial inspections involve trees along Jalan Ampang, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Datuk Keramat, as well as parts of Jalan Tun Razak. The inspections are expected to be completed within 10 weeks involving eight teams, including five arborists.

As a medium-term preventive measure, DBKL is awaiting Sirim approval for the use of 400 tree sensors to be installed in stages at high-risk locations.

DBKL said the sensors will monitor tree conditions and provide early readings on changes that may affect stability, including soil conditions, moisture levels, structural movement, and the impact of adverse weather such as heavy rain and flooding.

The first phase of installation is expected to cover four key locations: Jalan Bangsar, Dataran Merdeka, Jalan Ampang and Jalan Raja Chulan. — Bernama