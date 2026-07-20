KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Dataran Merdeka, the historic landmark in the capital, transformed into an ‘open-air stadium’ as more than 25,000 football fans gathered to watch the live broadcast of the 2026 Fifa World Cup final early this morning.

The title showdown between Argentina and Spain was broadcast on a giant screen by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) as part of the Unity Merdeka x RTM World Cup 2026 programme.

As early as midnight, people from various ethnic backgrounds and age groups, including foreign tourists, began flocking to the square even though the highly anticipated match was only scheduled to kick off at 3 am.

Cheers erupted at the opening whistle as supporters of both teams, dressed in their respective national jerseys, created an electrifying atmosphere.

The event was also attended by Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil, who wore an Argentina jersey as he watched the final of the world’s most prestigious football tournament alongside thousands of spectators.

Speaking to reporters, Fahmi expressed his appreciation to all parties involved in making the event a success, while congratulating RTM and its strategic partners for providing free broadcasts throughout the tournament.

“Thank you to RTM, Telekom Malaysia, CelcomDigi, U Mobile and all our strategic partners for making the free broadcasts of the 2026 World Cup possible.

“At Dataran Merdeka alone, more than 25,000 people who have come to watch. So I would like to extend my congratulations and appreciation to everyone involved,” he said.

The title showdown between Argentina and Spain was broadcast on a giant screen by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) as part of the Unity Merdeka x RTM World Cup 2026 programme. — Bernama pic

Also present were Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus, Broadcasting director-general Ashwad Ismail and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Meanwhile, Ashwad said he was proud to see people gathering regardless of their background, race or religion to celebrate the occasion in a spirit of sportsmanship and togetherness.

“I also had the opportunity to meet several tourists from Argentina who expressed their satisfaction with the warm reception they received from the Malaysian people,” he added.

Argentina supporter Faisal Kamaruzaman, 33, said the event offered a viewing experience unlike any he had experienced before.

“Usually, my friends and I would watch at home or at the eateries, but having such a large-scale public viewing at a venue like Dataran Merdeka creates an incredible atmosphere and provides a completely different level of excitement,” he said.

Another attendee, who wished to be known only as Syikin, 29, said the giant-screen broadcast shows that football has the power to unite people in a safe, harmonious and relaxed environment.

The Unity Merdeka x RTM World Cup 2026 programme is jointly organised by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and RTM through the Yayasan Prihatin initiative, in collaboration with the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters.

In case you missed the action, Spain lifted the World Cup for the second time when they defeated three-time champions Argentina 1-0 in extra-time after both teams were tied 0-0 in regulation time. — Bernama