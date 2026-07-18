KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Police rescued a kidnapping victim within 48 hours of his abduction after foiling an alleged RM7 million ransom plot and arresting six local suspects in a pre-dawn raid on a Shah Alam residence, CID director Datuk M. Kumar said today.

In a statement, he said the rescue was carried out by the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID), with support from the Bukit Aman Special Branch and the Selangor CID, after the victim was traced to a residential unit in the i-City area at about 1am today.

He said the case began at 1.30am yesterday, when a 46-year-old Malaysian woman lodged a police report stating that her husband had been kidnapped and that his captors were demanding RM7 million for his release.

According to Kumar, the victim was rescued within 48 hours of the report being lodged, underscoring the speed of the investigation.

The raid also led to the arrest of six Malaysians — five men and one woman aged between 30 and 46 — who are being investigated over the alleged kidnapping.

Kumar said follow-up searches recovered various types of drugs, several mobile phones and multiple vehicles believed to have been used in the crime.

He said the suspects are being investigated under Section 3(1) of the Kidnapping Act 1961, which covers kidnapping for ransom. Those convicted face between 30 and 40 years’ imprisonment, as well as whipping.

Investigations under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 are also being carried out against all six suspects.

A court has granted police a 10-day remand order for all six suspects under Section 12 of the Kidnapping Act 1961, Kumar said.

Investigators are continuing to identify any additional suspects, establish the motive behind the abduction and determine whether the group is linked to a wider criminal network.

Kumar urged the public to continue sharing information with the police and assured that investigations would be conducted “thoroughly and transparently without compromise.”