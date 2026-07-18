TAMPIN, July 18 — Barisan Nasional (BN) will ensure that the Negeri Sembilan state election campaign is conducted in a healthy and prudent manner throughout the 14-day campaign period, said Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

He said all BN machinery must prioritise democratic practices by approaching voters in a mature and civilised manner to ensure that the people can make the best choice.

“We have two BN candidates, one in Gemencheh and one in Repah. Both will campaign in a healthy manner and I advise all machinery to campaign prudently.

“We need to go down to the villages to meet the community to ensure that these two BN candidates receive support. The aim is to bring in leaders of calibre to help the people, especially in the Gemencheh and Tampin parliamentary constituency,” he told reporters after accompanying BN candidates on the nomination day for the Negeri Sembilan state election at Dewan Perdana Tampin, here today.

Johari said the two BN candidates, Suhaimizan Bizar for the Gemencheh state assembly seat and Koh Kim Swee for the Repah state assembly seat, have a good service record and are confident of being able to serve the people.

He said the reputation of Suhaimizan, who had been a representative of the people before and intends to continue his service to the people, was seen as an advantage, while Koh has his own approach in reaching out to the community, especially the Chinese community.

Johari said the election is a democratic process that gives the people the opportunity to choose the best leaders to represent them at the state level.

“We are holding elections to practise the democratic process, which is to find great leaders to help the people in their respective constituencies,” he said.

In a similar development, Johari said any future understanding between BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN) depends on the willingness of both coalitions to find common ground even though they each have different political ideologies.

He said differences of opinion are normal in politics, but if there is room to reach an understanding in a certain area or state, that can be considered.

“In politics, each party has its own ideology. If each can find common ground and there is an area or state that they can contest together, that is up to them.

“Ultimately, it is not the leaders who choose, it is the people who choose. So it is the people who will make the decision,” he said. — Bernama