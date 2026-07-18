MUAR, July 18 — An 83-year-old woman and her daughter died in an accident involving two vehicles at Jalan Temenggung Ahmad near Parit Unas here at 10.30am yesterday.

Muar District Police Chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said initial investigations revealed that the Perodua Myvi, driven by the 58-year-old daughter, lost control and entered the opposite lane.

He said the car then collided with a lorry travelling from Muar town towards Parit Jawa.

“As a result of the accident, the driver of the car was confirmed dead at the scene, while the elderly woman passed away while receiving treatment at the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF) in Muar,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that the 35-year-old lorry driver sustained injuries to his hands and legs and is receiving treatment at HPSF.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and the police urge members of the public who have information regarding the accident to come forward and assist with the investigation,” he said. — Bernama